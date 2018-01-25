POWER TO PUERTO RICO: Tourism struggles months after Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KTRK) --
Nearly four months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico, tourism is still struggling to return.

The island continues to face problems with hotels closing, power plants closing and unemployment going up.
"There is a lot less tourism visiting the island," Marie Fleming.



Many families are still continuing their day-to-day lives without electricity.

For one family, their two-month-old child has never known life with electricity.

Across Puerto Rico, crews from CenterPoint Energy is working to restore electricity to residents.

