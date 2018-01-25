HOME INVASION

Man stormed W. Houston apartment, pistol-whipped victim

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports from W. Houston where authorities believe a well-dressed suspect struck in a home invasion. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting a first look at a well-dressed, ball cap-wearing man who is suspected of storming into an apartment and striking a man in the head with a handgun.

According to Houston police, a home invasion took place at a complex at 1910 Westmead in west Houston on the morning of Dec. 27.

Police said a tall white man knocked on the victim's door, claiming to be the leasing manager. When the victim opened the door, the man rushed inside and pulled out a handgun while demanding money.

Investigators said the suspect struck the victim on the head with the gun and a struggle took place. The clip of the gun then fell out, prompting the suspect to run out.

The victim was taken to the hospital for stitches and staples to his head.

Police described the man as 35 to 40 years old, 6 feet in height, 170 to 180 pounds, and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat and black long coat.

Police urge anyone who has seen the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
