Are you a news junkie who scans the headlines every morning? Are you tied to your twitter feed throughout the day? Can't go to bed before watching the 10pm news?KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time content contributor for both broadcast and digital.This is a great opportunity for someone looking to advance their career as a multi-media journalist.In this position, you will work with producers and contribute to digital platforms, among other duties. If you love to write and want to make a story your own, we want you.Must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays. The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and some experience in a working newsroom is preferred.To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 520716BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005 and include the job reference number.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please