Crews have closed two right lanes of the La Porte Freeway westbound between Center Street and Beltway 8 to make emergency road repairs.The Deer Park Police Department shared photos of the giant pothole that opened up on the freeway, in the westbound main lanes of the 5000 block of State Highway 225. They notified TxDOT, who sent crews to the scene.The road work is expected to last through the afternoon and evening, and possibly even overnight, according to TxDOT.The crews are cutting out sections of the road to replace it with new concrete. It takes a while for the material to dry, so the repairs can take hours.