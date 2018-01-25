The Harlem Globetrotters visit a Special Olympian

Harlem Globetrotters stars Zeus McClurkin and Scooter Christensen recognized a very impressive Special Olympian on the basketball court at Deer Park High School.Despite having no arms, Brendan "Beebo" West made his patented shot with his feet in front of the world famous players.The Harlem Globetrotters participate in Disney's Choose Kindness anti-bullying campaign.Each year, the campaign encourages kids, adults, parents and young change-makers around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.