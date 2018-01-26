3 New Houston Bakeries That Will Rock Your World

SusieCakes
2563 Amherst St., Rice Village
Photo: Nadia V./Yelp
Based in California, SusieCakes recently debuted in Rice Village with its first Houston location. The bakery offers cupcakes, custom layer cakes, and other baked treats.
Sweets-minded customers can check out layer cake offerings like a classic vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips, filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercream; a wide assortment of frosting-filled cupcakes that include mocha, red velvet and flourless chocolate versions; and baked goods that include a whoopie pie and classic brownie.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 20 reviews, SusieCakes has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Natalie S., who reviewed SusieCakes on January 13th, wrote: "This is such a cute shop! The staff was friendly and helpful, while not hovering. The display is gorgeous and the treats have the taste to match."
Alexandrea T. noted: "I wanted something light so I ordered the gingerbread man cookie. It was great. You could tell the cookies was made fresh. My friends and I all agreed that the prices were reasonable and definitely cheaper than other dessert places in the Rice Village/downtown area."
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill
8236 Kirby Dr., South Main
Jerk chicken and cheezee patties. | Photo: Rachel N./Yelp
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill is a bakery and Jamaican spot. While its main emphasis is on entrees and combination plates, it also serves a variety of baked goods.
The neighborhood eatery offers a wide array of patties, including jerk chicken, spicy beef, and vegetable. There are also breads and buns, like the duck bread, spice bun, and rum cake.
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 14 reviews indicates that the newcomer has found a warm welcome.
Yelper Tcs H., who reviewed Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill on January 13th, wrote: "Really cute small place, but great people, super sweet and helpful too. The food...oh my goodness, so good! Flavorful! From desserts to sides and main courses, it's all covered."
And Herman L. wrote: "Got a couple of beef patties, oxtail, and the chicken curry. They've got some specials on at the moment, two beef patties for about $3, and the chicken lunch special lasts all day. Food is flavorful and very decent portions."
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm.
Karma Kolache & Dessert
11131 N. Eldridge Pkwy., Cypress
Photo: Karma Kolache/Yelp
Karma Kolache & Dessert's second location recently debuted in Cypress. The bakery specializes in a wide variety of kolache, a Central European pastry filled with either fruit jams or meats. It also offers a range of doughnuts, including glazed and blueberry versions.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, Karma Kolache & Dessert has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Tracy S., who was one of the first users to visit Karma Kolache & Dessert on November 4th, wrote: "I heard about Karma Kolache from the Nextdoor app, so I decided to stop in. It's a cute little kolache shop. I love how it's decorated. Think kolache boutique. The kolaches are amazing."
And Talia M. said: "I was so excited to visit this place after seeing it on Yelp yesterday. So let me start by saying how nice the shop looked on the interior and oh, the numerous kolache selections they have. What a treat."
Karma Kolache & Dessert is open Monday-Saturday from 5am-3pm, and Sunday from 6am-3pm.