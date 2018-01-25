HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The final dog to remain at a shelter after being rescued during Hurricane Harvey also happens to be named after a Harvey hero.
Mack, a retriever and black Labrador mix, shares his moniker with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.
Mack has been at Houston Pets Alive since Harvey, and according to the shelter, still needs a home.
All of the other dogs rescued after the storm have been adopted or reunited with their owners.
Mack also caught the attention of McIngvale, who posted about him on Facebook, saying, "What an honor to have such a cute dog named after me!!!"
You can find out more about adopting Mack on the shelter's website.
