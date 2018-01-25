HURRICANE HARVEY

Last dog displaced by Hurricane Harvey named after Mattress Mack

A dog named after Mattress Mack is still looking for a forever home after being displaced by Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The final dog to remain at a shelter after being rescued during Hurricane Harvey also happens to be named after a Harvey hero.

Mack, a retriever and black Labrador mix, shares his moniker with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Mack has been at Houston Pets Alive since Harvey, and according to the shelter, still needs a home.

All of the other dogs rescued after the storm have been adopted or reunited with their owners.

Mack also caught the attention of McIngvale, who posted about him on Facebook, saying, "What an honor to have such a cute dog named after me!!!"

You can find out more about adopting Mack on the shelter's website.

SEE ALSO: Gallery Furniture's 'Mattress Mack' praised for heroism in Harvey's wake
