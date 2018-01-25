HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Legendary Houston TV anchor Dave Ward will be the grand marshal of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's downtown parade this year.
The parade is on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
Ward worked at ABC13 for 50 years and was even recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records for his tenure as the longest-running local TV news anchor in the world at the same station, in the same market.
He signed off from television in May 2017.
"Dave has been a fixture in the homes of our community for the last five decades and we are truly looking forward to having him help kick off the world's largest livestock show and rodeo in February," said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO.
The rodeo says Ward has covered the event 49 times.
He is also a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
