Houston police are looking for help to get two violent robbers off the streets.The department released video of the aggravated robbery that happened at a McDonald's on the Northwest Freeway Dec. 2.The video shows two masked men break the glass of a locked front door and enter the restaurant just before 4 a.m.The suspects have their guns drawn as they search for the employees who are trying to hide.Police say the men found the workers, stole their personal property, and then forced them to open the safe and cash registers.After the robbery, the suspects fled in an unknown direction.The suspects are described as black men between the ages of 20 and 30.If you recognize the men, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers or the Houston Police Department.