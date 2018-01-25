BUSINESS

Home Depot to give hourly workers one-time bonus of up to $1,000 in cash

Home Depot will be paying out bonuses to its hourly employees. (KTRK)

Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul.

The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart.

Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.

The Atlanta company anticipates an approximately $150 million fourth-quarter charge mostly tied to taxes on unremitted offshore earnings. It expects the charge, plus the one-time bonus, to trim its fiscal 2017 earnings outlook by about 19 cents per share.

