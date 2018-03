Now is the time to hear the latest plans and voice your opinions about the Texas Bullet Train. Public meetings will soon happen here in the Houston area.The high-speed passenger train promises a 90-minute ride between Houston and Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley to serve the College Station area.The route recently outlined by the Federal Railroad Administration travels through multiple Texas counties where meetings are planned starting at the end of the month. Those public hearings are planned for Dallas, Navarro, Ellis, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, and Madison counties. In the Houston area, you can attend a meeting at Woodard Elementary in Cypress on the evening of February 5th, and in Grimes County at Navasota Junior High and Waller County at Waller High School on the night of February 6th.Staff from the Federal Railroad Administration will host the meetings. Representatives from Texas Central, the privately-funded company developing the Texas Bullet Train, will also be there to talk to residents, business and landowners.If you can't attend a meeting in person, you can learn more about the process and send your comments online Here are the dates and times of the public meetings:Dallas CountyMonday, January 29, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Wilmer-Hutchins High School5520 Langdon Rd, Dallas, TX 75241Navarro CountyMonday, January 29, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Corsicana Middle School4101 FM 744, Corsicana, TX 75110Ellis CountyTuesday, January 30, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Ennis High School2301 Ensign Rd, Ennis, TX 75119Leon CountyTuesday, January 30, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Leon High School12168 US 79, Jewett, TX 75846Limestone CountyWednesday, January 31, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Mexia High School1120 N Ross Ave, Mexia, TX 76667Freestone CountyWednesday, January 31, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Fairfield High School630 Post Rd, Fairfield, TX 75840Madison CountyMonday, February 5, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Truman Kimbro Convention Center111 W. Trinity, Madisonville, TX 77864Harris CountyMonday, February 5, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Woodard Elementary School17501 Cypress North Houston Rd, Cypress, TX 77433Grimes CountyTuesday, February 6, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Navasota Junior High School9038 TX-90, Navasota, TX 77868Waller CountyTuesday, February 6, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Waller High School20950 Fields Store Rd, Waller, TX 77484