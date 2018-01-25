HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now is the time to hear the latest plans and voice your opinions about the Texas Bullet Train. Public meetings will soon happen here in the Houston area.
The high-speed passenger train promises a 90-minute ride between Houston and Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley to serve the College Station area.
The route recently outlined by the Federal Railroad Administration travels through multiple Texas counties where meetings are planned starting at the end of the month. Those public hearings are planned for Dallas, Navarro, Ellis, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, and Madison counties. In the Houston area, you can attend a meeting at Woodard Elementary in Cypress on the evening of February 5th, and in Grimes County at Navasota Junior High and Waller County at Waller High School on the night of February 6th.
Staff from the Federal Railroad Administration will host the meetings. Representatives from Texas Central, the privately-funded company developing the Texas Bullet Train, will also be there to talk to residents, business and landowners.
If you can't attend a meeting in person, you can learn more about the process and send your comments online.
Here are the dates and times of the public meetings:
Dallas County
Monday, January 29, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
5520 Langdon Rd, Dallas, TX 75241
Navarro County
Monday, January 29, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Corsicana Middle School
4101 FM 744, Corsicana, TX 75110
Ellis County
Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ennis High School
2301 Ensign Rd, Ennis, TX 75119
Leon County
Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Leon High School
12168 US 79, Jewett, TX 75846
Limestone County
Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mexia High School
1120 N Ross Ave, Mexia, TX 76667
Freestone County
Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fairfield High School
630 Post Rd, Fairfield, TX 75840
Madison County
Monday, February 5, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Truman Kimbro Convention Center
111 W. Trinity, Madisonville, TX 77864
Harris County
Monday, February 5, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Woodard Elementary School
17501 Cypress North Houston Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
Grimes County
Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Navasota Junior High School
9038 TX-90, Navasota, TX 77868
Waller County
Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Waller High School
20950 Fields Store Rd, Waller, TX 77484
