SMASH & GRAB at this pawn shop in NW Hou. Police: stolen truck used to yank the barred doors off storefront. One man arrested. Police say it’s the same guy who shot at officers around nearby school one year ago. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/f08aNpej4Q — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 25, 2018

Police say a convicted felon was one of four men who attempted a smash and grab at a Houston pawn shop.Investigators say neighbors called police when they saw several men using a truck and chains to pull the cage off the front of Spring Branch Jewelry & Loan pawn shop.This was around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.The suspects were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.Investigators then found the stolen truck, with a gun inside, abandoned at TC Jester at Loop 610.The suspect ran from the scene but was quickly arrested by police.The suspect arrested is a convicted felon. Investigators say he fired at police in an incident near a school yard.Investigators are still searching for the other men involved in the smash and grab.Police say the suspects were able to steal jewelry from the pawn shop.