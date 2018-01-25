Police say convicted felon who once fired at officers arrested at smash and grab

Police say convicted felon involved in attempted smash and grab at a Houston pawn shop. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a convicted felon was one of four men who attempted a smash and grab at a Houston pawn shop.


Investigators say neighbors called police when they saw several men using a truck and chains to pull the cage off the front of Spring Branch Jewelry & Loan pawn shop.

This was around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

Investigators then found the stolen truck, with a gun inside, abandoned at TC Jester at Loop 610.

The suspect ran from the scene but was quickly arrested by police.

The suspect arrested is a convicted felon. Investigators say he fired at police in an incident near a school yard.

Investigators are still searching for the other men involved in the smash and grab.

Police say the suspects were able to steal jewelry from the pawn shop.

