Houston police are still looking for the person who killed a man in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.It happened off Nairn Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.Two people were shot. One was wounded, another man was killed.Now his family is trying to understand what happened.Sonia Lindgren heard six shots in the parking lot but was too afraid to go outside to check on her husband, 40-year-old Raymond Lindgren.Calls to Lindgren's phone went unanswered. A couple hours later police showed up at Sonia's door with bad news."They told me it was my husband in the parking there, dead," said Sonia.She says her cousin, who was staying with the family, has not been seen since the shooting.Sonia confirmed police want to talk to that cousin about what happened.She says her husband would often fix cars for friends in the parking lot after work. That's what he was doing when he was gunned down."Raymond had his job but on the weekend. When he was off work he would fix cars around here in the apartment complex for anyone who needed help," said Sonia.Police say the other wounded victim is Luis Santos.Family members say he was in his SUV in the parking lot when the shooting started. He was hit by five bullets in the shoulder and chest but survived.Santos was able to drive a short distance away before stopping.A homeowner called 911 and the victim told police to go the apartment complex.Raymond was found on the ground. His family is shocked that anyone would want to harm him."He was a good person. He had his faults like everyone else but he was not bad and he would help everyone out," said Sonia.So far, no arrests have been made.Police hope the victim who survived can tell them more about who pulled the trigger and why.