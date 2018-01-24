Expert: Nassar abuses tip of the iceberg for gymnastics problems

EMBED </>More Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News the victims of Dr. Larry Nassar, including Simone Biles, have endured a culture of abuse. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 40-175 year sentence of Dr. Larry Nassar sent shockwaves across the country, making waves well beyond the world of gymnastics.

"In prison, he'll either kill himself or get killed. I know that sounds really cold and harsh, but I don't give him long in prison," sport performance consultant Robert Andrews said.

Andrews has worked with many abused gymnasts. He clearly has strong feelings about what he calls a culture of abuse in the gymnastics field that allowed Nassar to prey on victims.

"I've worked with girls whose coaches would make them crawl around the floor on all fours oinking like pig because they weighed in more than they were supposed to weigh in. Parents didn't do anything about it because this gym produced national team athletes," he said.

USA Gymnastics announced it is cutting ties with the Karolyi Ranch outside of Huntsville, Texas. The facility was known as a powerhouse for training, but some of Nassar's many accusers, including Simone Biles, expressed dismay at having to return to the facility where Nassar operated.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office confirmed it has an undisclosed type of investigation at the center.

"There's been so much going on up there [at the Karolyi Ranch], and I think we just need to trash it and start over," Andrews said.

He believes sexual crimes are an escalation of broader abuse that's been tolerated in the sport for decades.

"It's psychological warfare, abuse, neglect, degradation, humiliation, shaming. Turning their back on these athletes," he said.

So-called tough coaching tactics are seen as an avenue to create elite athletes, but they actually created an atmosphere of silence and fear where a predator like Nassar could operate, Andrews said.

"If you speak up, there are dire consequences," Andrews said.

Thanks to brave women and girls who've come forward, Andrews has hope that the sport can turn around.

He said there are warning signs all parents can take away from this. Whether it's athletics, music or otherwise, he suggests looking for red flags. These symptoms include:
  • Children withdrawing
  • Coaches/teachers who push parental involvement away
  • Anything that doesn't feel right instinctively


"Grow from it. Learn to have your voice, to set limits," he said. "Know where your boundaries are for your kids and stick to them."

Related Topics:
gymnasticsOlympicssexual assaultsex crimessportsathletesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video