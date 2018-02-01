REAL ESTATE

Renting In Greater Uptown: What Will $1,400 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Houston neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month.

Read on for the listings.

2400 McCue Rd., #128




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 881-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2400 McCue Rd. In the condo, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and a clubhouse. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3525 Sage Rd., #1206




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 3525 Sage Rd. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.

The building boasts garage parking, a business center, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ample natural light, a balcony and air conditioning.

Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

99 N Post Oak Ln., #6311



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 99 N Post Oak Ln., which is going for $1,400 / month. In the unit, amenities include ceiling fans, granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and lush landscaping. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
