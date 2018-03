A new cafe, offering coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Giant Leap Coffee , the fresh addition is located at 3302 Canal St. in the Second Ward.This new spot--located inside the Headquarters creative co-working space--features coffee from Amaya Roasting, locally made kombucha, teas, and a selection of beer and wine.For drinks, expect to see mainstays like espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites, chai lattes, and a cortado.The business is also partnering with local snack and food purveyors, so look for pastries, baked goods, grab-and-go salads and more.The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.Nick A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "New place in the neighborhood with good coffee--and they have beer."Yelper Kevin Samantha O. added : "This amazing new coffee shop serves up an out of this world brew! The wife and I were lucky enough to catch them on their very first day, and both the decaf and full caf cappuccinos were top notch."And Tiffany N. said : "What a great addition to the East End! The space is super cute and has a lot of artistically designed furnishings. The espresso cups are the coolest I've ever seen! I had an iced latte, and it was delicious and smooth."Head on over to check it out: Giant Leap Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-1pm.