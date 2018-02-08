FOOD & DRINK

'Giant Leap Coffee' makes big debut in 2nd Ward with coffee, tea and more

A new cafe, offering coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Giant Leap Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 3302 Canal St. in the Second Ward.

This new spot--located inside the Headquarters creative co-working space--features coffee from Amaya Roasting, locally made kombucha, teas, and a selection of beer and wine.

For drinks, expect to see mainstays like espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites, chai lattes, and a cortado.

The business is also partnering with local snack and food purveyors, so look for pastries, baked goods, grab-and-go salads and more.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Nick A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "New place in the neighborhood with good coffee--and they have beer."

Yelper Kevin Samantha O. added: "This amazing new coffee shop serves up an out of this world brew! The wife and I were lucky enough to catch them on their very first day, and both the decaf and full caf cappuccinos were top notch."

And Tiffany N. said: "What a great addition to the East End! The space is super cute and has a lot of artistically designed furnishings. The espresso cups are the coolest I've ever seen! I had an iced latte, and it was delicious and smooth."

Head on over to check it out: Giant Leap Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-1pm.
