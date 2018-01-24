It's a story that has red flags written all over it, but Adrian Miller's fiance fell for the scam because the caller ID said Sugar Land Police Department.The person on the other line told her they needed to call her back on her cell phone to give her steps on how to take care of an outstanding warrant.It was a wild couple of hours for Miller's fiancé."For about three hours, she was on the phone with what she thought to be at time the police of Sugar Land," Miller said.He told Eyewitnness News that the person on the other line told his fiancé she had to first take out money from her bank and then purchase a gift card to pay a fine over the phone, and eventually show up to the police department."They stated there was a warrant out for her arrest for not showing up to jury duty," he said.Miller's fiancé was scared and wanted to clear her name, so she did what she was told."It started her on a journey throughout Sugar Land, going from Kroger to CVS purchasing (gift cards)," he said.Miller said the caller on the other line would take down the gift card information, but then tell his fiance the card didn't work and needed to buy another one."Essentially, it was a way for them to take the card info over the phone as a form of payment," he said.By the time she drove to the Sugar Land Police Department, she had already withdrawn a little over $3,000.00 and Sugar Land police said she was scammed."We will never ask for information over the phone, we certainly will never take a gift card," said Officer Lauren Stockholm.Sugar Land police believe the scammers cloned the police department's number, which it says is not hard to do, and used it as bait for their victim."Speaking on her behalf, she certainly realizes the mistake and probably should have gone straight to the police station," he said.