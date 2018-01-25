EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2985741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson updates a dramatic confrontation that ended in gunfire in Spring Branch this afternoon.

Investigators say a man armed with an AR-15 opened fire on a car after an alleged kidnapping in Spring Branch Wednesday.Houston police said the trouble began when three men attempted to steal a Volkswagen parked in front of a house around 5:30 p.m., on Schiller Street at Antoine.When a man came running out of the house, the suspects allegedly pushed him inside the vehicle and took off.Investigators said several men, including the man's son, jumped into a second vehicle and tried to catch up with the suspects.When both vehicles got to the intersection of Antoine and Long Point, police say the men in the second vehicle rammed their car into the back of the Volkswagen.Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said a man stepped out of the Volkswagen with an AR-15, and began shooting at the other vehicle.Witnesses say they took cover. One man was caught in the middle of it all."He pulled up and he backed into my car. Shots went off and I left. I didn't want to get shot," said Tim Robinson.The kidnapped man was able to flee with his son and the other men, just as the suspects took off in both of the crashed vehicles.One man was grazed by a bullet, but was not taken to the hospital.Lt. Crowson said a car was recovered at a nearby park, but they are still looking for the suspects and the other vehicle.Investigators are visiting nearby businesses to see if there is any surveillance video of the crash and shooting.The suspects are only described as three Hispanic males.