Trump: I am willing to talk to Mueller under oath

Trump: I am willing to talk to Mueller under oath

President Trump says he is "looking forward" to speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and would be willing to do so under oath.

Trump made the comments during an impromptu gaggle with reporters in the White House West Wing Wednesday. He added that his lawyers would have to work out the details on a sit down with Mueller and that there is no date set. He suggested when asked by a reporter that it could happen "in two or three weeks."

"I'm looking forward to it actually. Just so you understand. There's been no collusion whatsoever. There's no obstruction whatsoever. And I'm looking forward to it," Trump said, responding to a question from ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

Until today the president had not fully committed to an interview with Mueller under oath, saying two weeks ago that it was "unlikely."

"Certainly I'll see what happens, but when they have no collusion and nobody has found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview," Trump said when asked about Mueller during a news conference with the Norwegian Prime Minister on Jan. 10.

The president's lawyers began meeting with Mueller's team in December and have been discussing how the president would respond to the special counsel's questions, including the possibility of sending questions in writing. Sources familiar with the meeting said earlier this month that Mueller wanted to speak with the president directly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

