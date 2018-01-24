Man's ex-wife posed as him while he was dead, family alleges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2924892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A golf course in La Porte was searched after human remains were found this morning.

Family members of a man, whose remains were just identified, believe for two years his ex-wife wrote them emails and texts pretending to be him so as not to raise any suspicion.Human remains found earlier this month have been identified as those of Shannon Ivey, 48, according to La Porte police. They believe he has been dead since sometime in 2016. His family, though, never reported him missing."He was a good father. He loved his family. Not knowing he was dead, wasn't because we didn't love him, but it was because we thought we were still talking to him," said a family member who asked not to be identified.According to relatives, Ivey, who worked in construction often overseas, would communicate mostly by text and email. They say in one of the last emails they received, he wrote, "I will be gone for quite awhile."That was in October just days before his ex-wife, Toni Ivey, died.In January, someone cleaning out Toni Ivey's storage unit was moving the only item inside towards a dumpster at the Bay Forest Golf Course, police said. Once it was realized the remains were wrapped in the blankets and tarp, the witness reported it and police launched an investigation."This appears to stem from a domestic dispute as early as 2016," La Porte police Assistant Chief Steve Deardorff told Eyewitness News.Shannon Ivey's relatives believe this was more than just a domestic dispute. They point the finger at the Toni Ivey and believe for almost two years it was her who sent texts and emails pretending to be Shannon, right up until her death from natural causes last October.Before their divorce in 2016, Shannon and Toni lived together in a one-story La Porte home for 12 years where Jake Hollaway, the current tenant, says police recently visited."They just came by and said there was a body found on the golf course, and they believe the body was kept here in the garage," said Holloway.Police are not releasing any more details. Shannon's family believes it goes beyond just one person.When asked whether Toni Ivey got away with murder, Shannon Ivey's relative said, "Yeah, she got away with that. I know it wasn't just one person. She had to have help from people this long to cover it up."