BODY FOUND

Man's ex-wife posed as him while he was dead, family alleges

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found on La Porte golf course identified (KTRK)

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Family members of a man, whose remains were just identified, believe for two years his ex-wife wrote them emails and texts pretending to be him so as not to raise any suspicion.

Human remains found earlier this month have been identified as those of Shannon Ivey, 48, according to La Porte police. They believe he has been dead since sometime in 2016. His family, though, never reported him missing.
READ MORE: Human remains found inside shed at La Porte city golf course

EMBED More News Videos

A golf course in La Porte was searched after human remains were found this morning.



"He was a good father. He loved his family. Not knowing he was dead, wasn't because we didn't love him, but it was because we thought we were still talking to him," said a family member who asked not to be identified.

According to relatives, Ivey, who worked in construction often overseas, would communicate mostly by text and email. They say in one of the last emails they received, he wrote, "I will be gone for quite awhile."

That was in October just days before his ex-wife, Toni Ivey, died.

In January, someone cleaning out Toni Ivey's storage unit was moving the only item inside towards a dumpster at the Bay Forest Golf Course, police said. Once it was realized the remains were wrapped in the blankets and tarp, the witness reported it and police launched an investigation.

"This appears to stem from a domestic dispute as early as 2016," La Porte police Assistant Chief Steve Deardorff told Eyewitness News.

Shannon Ivey's relatives believe this was more than just a domestic dispute. They point the finger at the Toni Ivey and believe for almost two years it was her who sent texts and emails pretending to be Shannon, right up until her death from natural causes last October.

Before their divorce in 2016, Shannon and Toni lived together in a one-story La Porte home for 12 years where Jake Hollaway, the current tenant, says police recently visited.

"They just came by and said there was a body found on the golf course, and they believe the body was kept here in the garage," said Holloway.

Police are not releasing any more details. Shannon's family believes it goes beyond just one person.

When asked whether Toni Ivey got away with murder, Shannon Ivey's relative said, "Yeah, she got away with that. I know it wasn't just one person. She had to have help from people this long to cover it up."

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body founddead bodydeath investigationLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Carbon monoxide suspected in 2 deaths in Walker County
HPD: Woman found dead on side of the road in NE Houston
Rancher finds body crammed into a trash container
Teen boys find woman's naked body while picking rocks
Man discovered dead in his home, years after his death
More body found
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video