Karolyi Ranch under investigation after Nassar sex crimes conviction

Houston Olympian Simone Biles, who trained at Karolyi Ranch, is speaking out after former U.S. Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar's sentencing.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A ranch in Huntsville where Olympic hopefuls have gone for gymnastics training is under investigation.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office won't say what they are investigating at the Karolyi Ranch, but it may be linked to the conviction of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

Over the last couple of days, USA Gymnastics has severed ties with the Karolyi Ranch.

Well-known gymnasts have come here, grown through training, and gone on to reach not just national but worldwide fame at the Olympics.

The people we found outside the ranch today said they were disgusted by the stories Nassar's victims shared in court.

Parents of young gymnasts told Eyewitness News that this is not over for the victims, that even in spite of Nassar's sentencing, they will carry these horrible experiences with them the rest of their life.

Simone Biles, who accused Nassar of abusing her, was just one of the athletes who trained at the ranch.

Biles spoke out today on Twitter after Nassar's conviction, saying:
