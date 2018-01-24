CARJACKING

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for carjacking suspects who followed a man home in the Oak Forest neighborhood.

Surveillance cameras captured them getting out of a car just moments before the robbery in the 2200 block of Diamond.

The frightening ordeal took place on Dec. 26. The victim told ABC13 he went to the nearby Kroger around 8 p.m. He went to unload his groceries when he heard footsteps.

"I look up and no. It's these three young men. They all have guns and they point them at me," said the man who asked not to be identified out of fear for his safety. "There was like a realization that who knows if these guns are real or not, but I could literally let you know ... you could die."

The newlywed said he suspects the men followed him home from the grocery store.

Eyewitness News reached out to police. They said it's impossible to prevent yourself from being victimized.

Jeffery Brieden with HPD's robbery division said when in public, put down the distractions. He said turn off your auto-pilot. He also recommended if you ever feel as if you're being followed, do not go home. Call police and take a detour.

We also stopped by the parole office in Houston. Our reporter spoke with several convicted felons who agreed with police. They said when they committed crimes they often looked for vulnerable or distracted individuals.
