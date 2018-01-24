A man who's been arrested 344 times is getting help from an organization that helps repeat offenders.Richard Powell was banned from Miami Beach, but was arrested again after going back there. He's been sentenced to 90 days for this offense.Powell's crimes range from drinking in public and stealing a milk crate, to strong arm robbery and sexual battery. He's been convicted five times in the last 12 months.An advocacy group is using Powell as an example of the judicial system's revolving door for repeat offenders. They want the laws changed.