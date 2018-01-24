Man caught on camera stealing exotic fish by hiding them in his pants

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of stealing fish by stuffing them in his pants (KTRK)

CLEARWATER, Florida --
A Florida man was caught on camera stealing fish from a pet store near Tampa by shoving them down his pants.

On surveillance video, you can see the man using a net to take the exotic fish from their tanks.

Store clerk Kayla Kraut says the guy had an accomplice who kept her distracted. All the while, he stuffs fish after fish in his pants and runs off.

"The boyfriend came to this fish tank over here, pointed at a fish and said, 'Oh, that's a really cool fish' and then ran out the door," Kraut said. "I immediately went to where I saw them last and I noticed there were droplets of water coming from the tank. I knew there was missing fish."

The guy with the fish in his pants later arrested and charged. Police are still looking for his accomplice.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fishtheftu.s. & world
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video