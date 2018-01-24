A Florida man was caught on camera stealing fish from a pet store near Tampa by shoving them down his pants.On surveillance video, you can see the man using a net to take the exotic fish from their tanks.Store clerk Kayla Kraut says the guy had an accomplice who kept her distracted. All the while, he stuffs fish after fish in his pants and runs off."The boyfriend came to this fish tank over here, pointed at a fish and said, 'Oh, that's a really cool fish' and then ran out the door," Kraut said. "I immediately went to where I saw them last and I noticed there were droplets of water coming from the tank. I knew there was missing fish."The guy with the fish in his pants later arrested and charged. Police are still looking for his accomplice.