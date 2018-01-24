Waze app blamed for Jeep driven into lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens drive into lake while following Waze app (KTRK)

BURLINGTON, Vermont --
The popular navigation app Waze is being blamed for leading a driver straight into a frozen lake in Vermont.

Tara Guertin says she let some friends borrow her Jeep to do some sight-seeing around Burlington.

They were using the Waze app to help them get around. They say it led them right into Lake Champlain. It didn't take long for the ice to buckle and the Jeep to sink.

"My first thing was, is everybody OK? Because this could have had a very bad ending," Guertin said. "Luckily everybody was all right."

Everyone made it out of the vehicle safely. It took crews five long cold hours to pull the SUV out of the icy waters.
