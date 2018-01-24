Police searching for 11-year old robbery suspect

STOCKTON, California --
Police in California are searching for a robbery suspect they believe is 11 years old.

The child rolled up to a convenience store on his skateboard, before entering the store with a bandana over his face, armed with a pistol and demanding money.

The clerk refused to open the cash register and she yelled for a fellow employee. The young suspect then fled the scene.

"Anytime you have a case involving a young child and gun, that's concerning but what makes this case unique is how bold this guy was," said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department. Silva said, "Our investigation will look at family dynamic, did they own the gun, did he have access and if so, those parents could be facing some charges."
