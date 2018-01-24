3 miraculously survive after being run over by USPS driver in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on an accident in Midtown that amazingly led to no fatalities

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A United States Postal Service truck driver is facing charges after he backed up over three pedestrians on the East Side of Manhattan Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on First Avenue near East 37th Street.

Authorities say the 49-year-old driver was in the northbound lanes when he reversed and struck three pedestrians waiting to cross First Avenue.

He reportedly has a reverse camera but apparently did not see anyone behind him while trying to move further from the curb. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.
EMBED More News Videos

Three people were hurt but miraculously survived after they were struck by a USPS truck in Manhattan Tuesday morning


"They had the right of way to go, but there was a...postal truck that was backing up, and it actually hit them," witness Luis Reyes said. "And I'm yelling, telling him, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, watch your back.' And he just kept going back. I think he didn't see them."

A 48-year-old woman suffered a right leg injury, while a 68-year-old woman had injuries to the leg, arm, ribs and neck and her 66-year-old husband suffered injuries to both legs.

"I saw him just mow them down," Reyes said. "He just kept going, but he couldn't see them."

Reyes ran across the street to help after the accident, almost getting hit by a car himself.

"I got over there, and the guy was screaming, the lady was crying, she was under the truck," he said. "I just called for help, and my partner came and some good people that were there actually helped us move the truck a little forward...I actually took my jacket and put it under his head. I thought they were dead, to be honest with you."

All three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The driver, from Queens, was charged with failure to yield.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckUSPSu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video