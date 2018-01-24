FOOD & DRINK

You can now buy The Cheesecake Factory's famous 'brown bread'

The Cheesecake Factory is selling its famous "brown bread."

You can now chow down on The Cheesecake Factory's famous "brown bread" anytime you want.

According to Food & Wine magazine, the restaurant is selling three varieties of the brown bread baguette it serves customers when they sit down for a meal.

The wheat dinner rolls, wheat mini baguettes and wheat sandwich loaf are now available in grocery stores.

If that's not enough, The Cheesecake Factory also sells cookie and cupcake mixes, which are available at select Walmart stores.
