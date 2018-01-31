Explore These 4 New Southern Spots In Houston

Victorian's Barbecue
1114 W. 18th St., Greater Heights
Rib plate. | Photo: Rikki a./Yelp
Victorian's Barbecue is a barbecue food truck that was previously located in Cypress. After a recent move to the Heights, it offers a variety of meats, including tri-tip, Texas brisket, pulled pork, and sausage.
There's also the option to have sandwiches with your choice of meat, topped with pickles and onions, as well as a "monster baked potato" with your choice of meat, butter, sour cream, cheese, and barbecue sauce.
Sides include potato salad and vinegar-based Texas coleslaw.
Victorian's Barbecue currently holds five stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Adam G., who was one of the first users to visit Victorian's Barbecue on December 14th, wrote: "I've driven by this unassuming meat wagon everyday for the past month. Today I decided to stop. Great decision. Ordered a brisket sandwich (wet) and potato salad. As a barbecue Puritan, I must say that the brisket was perfectly smoked--melt-in-your-mouth tender."
Rikki A. noted: "Great food and great service. I got the brisket baker and the brisket was juicy and tender. No skimping on the meat at this joint. I also got the rib plate, and the ribs were tender and moist."
Victorian's Barbecue is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday-Wednesday.)
Sweet Mesquite
930 Main St., Downtown
Photo: Vik P./Yelp
Sweet Mesquite is a South Texas grill with an extensive menu that features several classic Southern eats, including catfish and fried shrimp po' boys and a variety of barbecue baskets and sandwiches.
There are also several Tex-Mex options available as well, such as a quesadilla platter that features six quesadillas with rice and beans, sour cream, and guacamole; and the soft taco plate that includes three tacos, rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Sweet Mesquite currently holds four stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper FD L., who was one of the first users to visit Sweet Mesquite on November 21st, wrote: "My second time here. Burger and sweet potato fries were very satisfying. I had the the rings before and enjoyed them as well. "
And Charlene D. wrote: "The bacon cheeseburger was very good, especially with the jalapeno bun! The hamburger patty was a little pink--just how I like it. Fries were good--nice seasoning and not too salty. I will be back!"
Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ
12132 Sabo Rd., South Belt / Ellington
Photo: Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ/Yelp
At Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ, meat is the focus of the the menu. Diners can expect brisket, chicken, sausages, and more, all available as combination plates or sandwiches.
Sides like potato salad, cole slaw, and buttered corn are also offered. There's also a "BBQ Nacho" option, with your choice of beef or pulled pork.
Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ's current Yelp rating of four stars indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Cindy B., who was one of the first users to visit Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ on November 18th, wrote: "Awesome barbecue! We got the sampler plate, which gave us a taste of all meats (wonderful smoked taste), side dishes, & desserts. We were plenty full when we left."
David N. noted: "When I saw that Sagemont had popped up, I was ecstatic. I ordered the two meat plate. I got the brisket and the ribs; both were great. Not amazing, but definitely above average strip center barbecue."
Sagemont Smoked Meat & BBQ is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-9pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10:30am-8pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Mikki's Cafe
375 Greens Rd., Greater Greenspoint
Photo: Kim W./Yelp
Local soul food institution Mikki's Cafe recently debuted with its second outpost in Greenspoint. Owned by Jeanette Williams, Mikki's is known for its comfort food, which includes Southern mainstays like smothered fried chicken, seafood gumbo, ham hocks, and collard greens.
With a four-star Yelp rating, Mikki's Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Heidi B., who was one of the first users to visit Mikki's Cafe on October 16th, wrote: "This place lived up to its Yelp reviews. The people that are so welcoming and the place is clean. I'm told it's been there for just a few months.
On to the food, it was delicious. Definitely soul food. Did not feel or taste overly greasy or salty. "
Courtney W noted: "So far so good! I've never eaten at the South location so I was glad to see they opened up a location in Greenspoint. I've only eaten here at lunch, and every time has been a different experience, but the food has always been pretty good."
Mikki's Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm, and Sunday from 11am-7:30pm.