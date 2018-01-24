HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman battling cancer lives out dream after being showered with puppies

A woman battling brain cancer lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies at a Sacramento animal shelter thanks to her family.

SACRAMENTO, California --
A woman battling cancer lived out a dream when she was showered with puppies at a Sacramento animal shelter.

The sweet gesture was a complete surprise for Courtney Gessford, 28, who has been battling brain cancer for three years.

Gessford is obsessed with puppies and cuddled with every single one of them at the Front Street Animal Shelter.

Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

