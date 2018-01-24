Teenager who live streamed deadly crash pleads 'no contest'

EMBED </>More Videos

Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges this morning during a Merced County court proceeding. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, California --
Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges Tuesday morning during a Merced County court proceeding.

Sanchez was arrested in July of 2017 for a DUI crash near Los Banos that killed her younger sister.

Family members confirm Sanchez was on "Instagram Live" before, during, and after the accident.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.



In earlier court hearings, an attorney for Sanchez said the tires on her car were to blame for the crash. Defense attorneys also raised questions regarding Sanchez' blood tests throughout her hearing after a CHP officer admitted to writing the wrong name of the person who drew her sample.

The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez was killed in the crash near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165.

A 14-year-old girl from Fresno was also in the car and was badly injured.

Sanchez will be sentenced on February 6th. The court indicated sentence is 6 years and 4 months in state prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
social mediau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video