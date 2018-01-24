A North Carolina man says he doesn't know how he survived being hit in the face with a heavy piece of metal that crashed through his car's windshield.Patrick Rowland was instantly knocked unconscious and suffered nine broken bones in his face when a piece of metal flew through the car."When I saw him, I thought he was dead. Never in my life have I seen something so graphic." Ashlie Rowland, Patrick's wife said.Ashlie was driving when it happened Thursday night.The piece of metal is at least 15 pounds of solid steel.The couple believes the metal came from a semi truck in front of them. Shards of glass still litter the inside of their car. The sheer force hurled glass into the back seat of the car too."God was with him that night, had to have been," Ashlie said.The couple has five children and said they are so glad the kids were not with them at the time."I thank God it happened to me and not somebody else," Patrick said.