North Carolina man suffers 9 broken bones in face after metal chunk crashes through windshield

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured after metal shard crashes through windshield (KTRK)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A North Carolina man says he doesn't know how he survived being hit in the face with a heavy piece of metal that crashed through his car's windshield.

Patrick Rowland was instantly knocked unconscious and suffered nine broken bones in his face when a piece of metal flew through the car.

"When I saw him, I thought he was dead. Never in my life have I seen something so graphic." Ashlie Rowland, Patrick's wife said.

Ashlie was driving when it happened Thursday night.

The piece of metal is at least 15 pounds of solid steel.

The couple believes the metal came from a semi truck in front of them. Shards of glass still litter the inside of their car. The sheer force hurled glass into the back seat of the car too.

"God was with him that night, had to have been," Ashlie said.

The couple has five children and said they are so glad the kids were not with them at the time.

"I thank God it happened to me and not somebody else," Patrick said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic accidentu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video