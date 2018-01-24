Some of the best places to travel in the U.S. in February

If you still want to take a winter vacation, Travel and Leisure Magazine says February is a great time to fly.
Here are some of the best places to travel in the U.S. if you want to get away.
Honolulu, Hawaii
The magazine says it's a big wave season and also a great time for whale watching tours.
Beaver Creek, Colorado
The magazine points out that the town has increased its focus on non-ski activities, which could be perfect for those who love the snow, but not skiing.
Key West, Florida
Along with the clear skies, calm water and sunshine, the magazine says tour guides and hotels are encouraging guests to explore the ecosystems and surrounding islands.
You can also take a dive with the dolphins and sea turtles.
Newport, Rhode Island
Travel and Leisure highlights the "Newport Winter Festival" in mid-February with concerts, beach polo and even a chili cook-off.
Salt Lake City, Utah
The magazine recommends it as a quick trip for sporty travelers who might enjoy the outdoor skating rink in the middle of the city or a stop at Utah Olympic Park.
New Orleans, Louisiana
It's the city's 300th anniversary, which will feature events such as the Chinese Opera and a ballet to celebrate.
Of course, you can't forget about the Mardi Gras celebration happening on Feb. 13.
Manhattan Beach, California
Travel and Leisure lists the waterfront bike path as a great place to escape along with a trek to the downtown strip.
RELATED: Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away
Related Topics:
travelvacationstretch your dollardealstravel tips
travelvacationstretch your dollardealstravel tips