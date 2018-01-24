TRAVEL

Some of the best places to travel in the U.S. in February

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some of the best places to travel in the U.S. in February.

If you still want to take a winter vacation, Travel and Leisure Magazine says February is a great time to fly.

Here are some of the best places to travel in the U.S. if you want to get away.

Honolulu, Hawaii

The magazine says it's a big wave season and also a great time for whale watching tours.

Beaver Creek, Colorado

The magazine points out that the town has increased its focus on non-ski activities, which could be perfect for those who love the snow, but not skiing.

Key West, Florida

Along with the clear skies, calm water and sunshine, the magazine says tour guides and hotels are encouraging guests to explore the ecosystems and surrounding islands.

You can also take a dive with the dolphins and sea turtles.

Newport, Rhode Island

Travel and Leisure highlights the "Newport Winter Festival" in mid-February with concerts, beach polo and even a chili cook-off.

Salt Lake City, Utah

The magazine recommends it as a quick trip for sporty travelers who might enjoy the outdoor skating rink in the middle of the city or a stop at Utah Olympic Park.

New Orleans, Louisiana

It's the city's 300th anniversary, which will feature events such as the Chinese Opera and a ballet to celebrate.

Of course, you can't forget about the Mardi Gras celebration happening on Feb. 13.

Manhattan Beach, California

Travel and Leisure lists the waterfront bike path as a great place to escape along with a trek to the downtown strip.

RELATED: Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelvacationstretch your dollardealstravel tips
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video