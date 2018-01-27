6 Pasadena officials indicted after holding secret meeting

Six people who served on Pasadena's economic development board in 2016 have been indicted for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.Prosecutors say the board members had an unannounced, private meeting to discuss design options that could have affected the cost of remodeling the city's convention center and rodeo arena.The Harris County District Attorney's Office says Texas law requires such gatherings to be public with an agenda published at least 72 hours in advance.Those charged include: President Roy Mease, Vice President Ernesto Paredes, Treasurer Brad Hance, Secretary Jackie Welch, Board Member Jim Harris and Board Member Emilio Carmona.The misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.