HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Thieves have targeted the same group of businesses in Houston's north side for several weeks, and people in the area are fed up.
Yessica Cruz works at Fulton Dental Clinic. Her office was burglarized last night. Thieves even left behind the rock they used to smash the door.
"That's one of the reasons they keep coming back, because they see nobody does anything," Cruz said.
Employees at the Cricket Wireless store next door said they've been broken into multiple times in just the last few weeks.
