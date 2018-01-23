2 accused of driving $185K worth of fake high-end items to Houston

Two people from the Houston area are accused of driving a truckload of counterfeit high-end purses and wallets with the intent to sell them in Texas.Law enforcement stopped a Dodge Ram on I-10 in Alabama on Monday and arrested Jimy Alexander Torres-Mejia and Jessy Salazar.According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Torres-Mejia, Salazar, and two other passengers told deputies they were heading to Houston from Miami, where they were shipping perfume and furniture for sale to Honduras.Authorities found that Torres-Mejia was a fugitive wanted for deportation. The sheriff's office said the group consent to a search of the vehicle, which turned up 201 goods, including purses, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, and belts that were branded Gucci, Versace, Coach, and other luxury names.Deputies said the goods were counterfeit with the products retailing at $185,000.Both Torres-Mejia and Salazar, who each gave Conroe addresses to authorities, allegedly took ownership of the items, claiming to sell them for profit on the open market, according to deputies.Both were charged with theft of a trademark and/or trade secret.A jailhouse record check showed Salazar had been released. Torres-Mejia remained held on an immigration detainer.