Alley Theatre fires 'Satchmo' director over sexual harassment allegations

FIRED: Gordon Edlstein is out as director of "Satchmo at the Waldorf" at Alley Theatre. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alley Theatre has fired the director of its upcoming production over allegations of sexual harassment.

The theater said Gordon Edlstein was hired a year ago as director of the upcoming play "Satchmo at the Waldorf."

Edlstein was fired yesterday after a New York Times report alleged he forced female employees into unwanted sexual contact while working as artistic director of the Long Wharf Theatre in Connecticut.

Alley Theatre said as soon as they learned of the allegations, he was replaced as director.

Terry Teachout, the playwright who authored "Satchmo," has been tapped to replace Edlstein as director.

The show opens on February 24.

"TORTURE": Alley Theatre employees speak out against retiring artistic director
Former and current Alley Theatre employees told Eyewitness News that retiring Artistic Director Gregory Boyd had a history of "being difficult."

Fallout continues at Alley Theatre after sudden retirement of artistic director
Fallout continues over the Alley Theatre's former Artistic Director Gregory Boyd.


