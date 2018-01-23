EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1770276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ridgepoint HS student paralyzed in bike accident leaving hospital

A Fort Bend County family says an "at-fault" finding on a crash report is slowing their son's recovery. They said investigators got the information wrong.Eyewitness News first introduced you to Marco Cruz last year. The Ridgepoint High School student suffered catastrophic injuries following a crash on Jan. 17, 2017.He was paralyzed from the waist down after colliding with a car on his bicycle. We caught up with him this afternoon.He's in remarkably good spirits given the physical limitations.His stepmother and father, Eulalia and Mario Cruz, told ABC13 the incident forever changed their family. They are facing crippling medical debt as a result, prompting them to reduce his amount of physical therapy.The Cruz family said because Missouri City Police Department's crash report lists Marco "at fault," they haven't been able to get any help from the driver's insurance."We're trying to get witnesses who saw the accident," said Eulalia Cruz. "Right now, it's just what the driver said and what the investigators wrote down."ABC13 reached out to investigators today. They said other eyewitnesses told police Marco Cruz crossed several lanes of traffic. Police said amending a crash report is done on a case by case basis with convincing evidence.The Cruz family has retained an attorney. They'll most likely have to go to court to settle the dispute.