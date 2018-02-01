What Will $1,400 Rent You In Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Houston neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month.
Take a look at the listings, below.
155 Birdsall St.
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 694-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Birdsall St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2411 Washington Ave., #112a
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2411 Washington Ave. It's listed for $1,360 / month for its 585-square-feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
145 Heights Blvd., #15a
Here's a 557-square-foot studio apartment at 145 Heights Blvd., which is going for $1,345 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access, a balcony and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and a business center.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
5353 Memorial Dr., #2331
Located at 5,353 Memorial Dr., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,320/ month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, tons of storage space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
