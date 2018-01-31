FOOD & DRINK

Willowbrook Tea And Snack Spot 'Zero Degrees' Opens Its Doors

Willowbrook Tea And Snack Spot 'Zero Degrees' Opens Its Doors.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Hungry? A new neighborhood juice and smoothie spot has you covered. Located at 6927 FM 1960 Rd W., the new arrival is called Zero Degrees.

This newcomer--which has three other Texas locations and outposts in California, Nevada, Arizona and Oregon--specializes in bubble, milk and fruit teas, along with a wide selection of snacks.

For drinks, expect to see options such as sea salt green tea, "Lychee Crush," and strawberry horchata. You can add toppings as well like coconut lychee, crystal boba or a tamarind straw.

On the snacks menu, look for treats like orange popcorn chicken with cheese sauce and toasted sesame, grilled corn with melted cheese, chili powder and mayo; and sweet potato fries sprinkled with powdered sugar.

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.

Yelper Shannell S. said: "I'm. In. Love! After hearing my friends rave about this place, I decided to give it a try. Glad to say I was not disappointed."

And Charline N. added: "I'm so excited to get Zero up north! I can satisfy my Pink Lychee cravings right around the corner from my work place."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zero Degrees is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, and Friday-Sunday from 11am-11pm.
