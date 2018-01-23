Police kill man during search for armed robbery suspects in League City

EMBED </>More Videos

Still very few details after a deadly officer-involved shooting in League City. (KTRK)

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a League City police officer shot and killed an unknown man while searching for an armed robber.

There are very few details about the person shot and killed by police, other than he is an "unknown aged male."

The situation began when League City police received a call about a robbery at the CVS store at 1295 E. League City Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a female clerk injured at the store. She was able to give police a description of the suspects.

During a search of the immediate area, an officer came across an unknown aged male in a neighborhood.

The officer ended up in an altercation with the man, and at some point shot him to death.

We do not know the name of the person killed by police, or whether this man was one of the robbery suspects.

Back in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, there is a bright light illuminating the scene.

The neighborhood has been blocked off by crime tape, and sheriff's investigators appear to have a long night ahead of them as they piece together what happened.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingpoliceLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video