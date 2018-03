EMBED >More News Videos Days after charges were dropped against two deputies accused of going too far in a strip search, the dashcam was released.

A woman who sued over claims her civil rights were violated during a strip search will receive a six-figure settlement from Harris County.Documents show the county is paying $185,000 to settle its case with Charnesia Corley.Two Harris County sheriff's deputies performed a body cavity search of Corley during a search for drugs.The deputies were indicted, but those charges were eventually dismissed.