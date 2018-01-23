HOUSTON ASTROS

Former top Astros prospect Singleton, Deetz banned for drugs

EMBED </>More Videos

Former top Astros prospect Singleton, Deetz banned for drugs

Former top Astros prospect Jon Singleton and Houston pitcher Dean Deetz have been suspended after testing positive for banned drugs.

Deetz became the first player penalized this year under the major league drug program. Singleton was the eighth under the minor league program.

The commissioner's office announced the penalties Tuesday.

Deetz drew an 80-game ban for a positive test of Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Deetz has never played in the majors but is on Houston's 40-man roster. The 24-year-old righty was 7-6 with a 4.25 ERA last year as a starter and reliever at Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi.

In a statement released by the players' union, Deetz said, "I have no idea how I could possibly have tested positive."

Singleton was banned 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. The 26-year-old first baseman played 114 games for Houston in 2014-15, hitting .171 with 14 home runs. Singleton spent last year at Double-A, batting .205 with 18 homers.

Prior to reaching the majors, in an interview with The Associated Press, Singleton spoke of his battle to overcome marijuana and alcohol abuse.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBdrugs
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video