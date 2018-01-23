Perris torture case: Turpins were ready to move 'within days,' source says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Turpin family was set to move to Oklahoma before the Perris torture case broke wide open, ABC News has learned.

PERRIS, Calif. --
The Perris parents accused of holding their 13 children captive were set to move "within days" of when one of their kids escaped, ABC News has learned.

Multiple sources have confirmed that David Turpin, 57, was getting a job transfer from California to Oklahoma with defense contractor Northrop Grumann. As a result, the family was preparing to move "within days" of Jan. 14, when the couple's 17-year-old daughter climbed out of a window and used a deactivated cellphone to dial 911 for help, according to police.

Authorities quickly came to the house, ultimately arresting the parents and taking all 13 siblings into state custody.

Sources also told ABC News that there were boxes found in the Perris house - consistent with moving - concentrated in the hallways, entryway and bedrooms.

It's not clear whether the move had any role in the timing of the 17-year-old daughter's escape. The family had moved multiple times in the past, having lived in Texas before moving to Southern California.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago


David and Louise Turpin, 49, are due back in court on Wednesday. According to Louise Turpin's attorney, prosecutors plan to file a restraining order against the Turpins -- to keep them from contacting others who might be involved in the case.

Both have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of torture, neglect and false imprisonment involving their 13 adult and juvenile children. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.

MORE: Eldest Turpin son maintained 3.93 GPA at local community college
EMBED More News Videos

The eldest son of David and Louise Turpin, the couple accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children in their Perris home, attended a local community college under the watchful eye of his mother, prosecutors say.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermenttorturechild abuseparents chargedarrestu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Perris torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
Donations being accepted for Perris child abuse victims
Aunt of captive Perris kids tried to get in touch with them for years
Perris neighbors describe past odd behavior, interactions with family
Mom of 13 held in Perris home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Grandparents say 'God called' on Perris couple to have so many children
13 kept shackled in foul Perris home by parents, officials say
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video