Uber driver accused of raping women

A California Uber driver is accused of targeting intoxicated women, taking them to his house, and raping them.San Luis Obispo police arrested 39-year-old Alfonzo Alarcon-Nunez last Wednesday.Alarcon-Nunez is charged with raping an unconscious victim, raping an intoxicated victim, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and residential burglary.Police also identified Alarcon-Nunez as the suspect in two separate sexual assault cases, one from last month and another from last week.Police said he would scout out parties in the area to find passengers and specifically targeted drunk women, then took them to his home and sexually assaulted them.San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said, "They called for an Uber and did exactly what they should do and they got absolutely victimized and taken advantage of by this guy."Police said Alarcon-Nunez would accept payments from passengers using a different payment service.