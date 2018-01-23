Students walk out after police allegedly body slam peer

Students walkout after police encounter (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California --
Hundreds of students at one California high school walked out of class Monday in protest.

The students were upset after a police officer was caught on video last week throwing a female student to the ground.

"We urge community leaders and our teachers and community members to stand with us and stand with Bri. She did not deserve to be slammed on the ground," said protester Mohamed Abdulahi.

Abdulahi is just one of many students who walked out of class at Helix High School. Students are calling for the officer to be removed, or at least re-trained.

In the video, the 17-year-old girl is slammed to the ground while in handcuffs by a school resources officer with La Mesa PD.

Police tell us Helix High staff requested the assistance of the officer to get the student off campus.

They say she was suspended and not listening to staff's orders to leave school grounds. When the officer asked her to leave, police say she refused.

The district released a statement saying in part: "The student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer. To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground."

The young lady received scratches on her face during the incident. The family says they have hired a lawyer.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhigh schooleducationuse of force
