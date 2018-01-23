If you love chicken nuggets, this might be a dream job.British-based grocery store B&M says it is looking to hire a "chicken nugget connoisseur."The company says you might be their ideal candidate if you can polish off a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets by yourself and are always first in line for cake in the office kitchen.The job holder will receive a voucher for 25 pounds' worth of free food each month in exchange for his or her expert feedback.If you apply, they want to see your resume.