Grocery store offering dream job for 'chicken nugget connoisseur'

YUM: This might just be the tastiest-sounding job ever offered. (KTRK)

LIVERPOOL, England (KTRK) --
If you love chicken nuggets, this might be a dream job.

British-based grocery store B&M says it is looking to hire a "chicken nugget connoisseur."

The company says you might be their ideal candidate if you can polish off a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets by yourself and are always first in line for cake in the office kitchen.

The job holder will receive a voucher for 25 pounds' worth of free food each month in exchange for his or her expert feedback.

If you apply, they want to see your resume. You can find out more about the job on B&M's website.

