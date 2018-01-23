TRAFFIC

18-wheeler flips on I-10 East exit ramp to US-59

I-10 East exit ramp to US-59 may be blocked for hours after a big rig carrying scrap metal flipped. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Big delays are expected on the I-10 exit ramp to Highway 59 after an 18-wheeler carrying scrap metal overturned.

Earlier this afternoon, Houston Police tweeted that the big rig appeared to have fallen off the US-59 bridge onto I-10 below near Gregg.

But evidence now indicates the truck flipped there on the exit ramp, spilling some of the contents of the truck.

The roadway may be closed for hours as heavy duty wreckers and crews work to clean this crash up.

We do not know the condition of the driver or whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The wreck scene is backing up I-10 and US-59 in both directions.

If you must take this route home, Rebecca Spera said you can take I-45 to I-10 to get around the backup.

