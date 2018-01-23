HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD reveals how it will makeup 2 days of cancelled classes due to winter weather

When will Houston-area school districts make up the 2 snow days? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD has found a solution to making up the two days of classes it did not have during last week's extreme winter weather.

Superintendent Richard Carranza tells Eyewitness News the school district will add 10 to 15 minutes to the end of every school day through the end of the year.

All elementary and middle schools will need to add 10 minutes to the end of their instructional day starting Jan. 29.

High schools will need to add between 0 and 20 minutes to the end of their instructional day, depending on their current schedule beginning Jan. 29. The majority of high schools will need to add 10 or fewer minutes to their schedule. Individual high school changes will be communicated by the individual schools.

HISD says it will not need to add makeup days to the calendar, and no changes will be made to holidays, grading cycles, or the last day of school, which will remain June 1, 2018 for students and June 4, 2018 for teachers.

Several other area school districts that cancelled classes last week have elected to use scheduled holidays as make-up days.

Likewise, Katy ISD today also announced it will extend class time for secondary students by 10 minutes each day during the week of May 14-18, with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. each day.

Katy students will also attend classes on February 19, which was designated as a bad weather day.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
