SOCIETY

Mother makes cradles for stillborns after losing daughter at 24 weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother makes cradles for stillborns (KTRK)

WICHITA, Kansas (KTRK) --
For one Wichita, Kansas woman, a painful reality has become a life's work.

Ashley Opliger still remembers the day she met her baby daughter, Bridget.

"It was just very difficult to feel her weight, love on her or bond with her," Opliger says.

Bridget was stillborn at 24 weeks.

"She was just so tiny and fragile," Opliger says. "About one week before she was born, my mom really wanted to do something special for Bridget because we did not get a very good prognosis."

Ashley's mother, Teresa Golik says she grieved losing her granddaughter and had additional pain with empathy for her daughter and son in law.

Working through the grief, Golik had the idea to knit a small cradle so that Bridget could be safely held and loved by her family.

"Just making those memories, that we had only 24 hours with her," Golik says. "That whole time she was in her cradle."

Golik's creation has become Opliger's life work. Opliger now serves as president of the non-profit, Bridget's Cradles, which makes and delivers cradles to hundreds of hospitals across the country, at no cost.

"For us to be able to impact thousands of families across the country through the original cradle that my mom made for Bridget is really special and a legacy for her," Opliger says. "Also really positive and healing for us to be able to do it."

Casey Siegrist helps run Bridget's Cradles and like many involved, it's a cause close to her heart.

Her son, Jack, did not get the chance to be held in one of Bridget's Cradles. Jack was stillborn just weeks before Bridget. Opliger and Siegrist met because their children were buried next to one another. Now, as friends, they heal through helping others.

The need for the cradles is overwhelming and the company making them is in need of local volunteers to add the finishing touches.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbirthKansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video